Unexpectedly Saying Yes

The day I found my wedding dress was unexpected to say the least. I was shopping with my mom along 50th & France in Edina, and we stumbled upon a new bridal store called Annika Bridal Boutique. It looked adorable from the outside so I had to go in and take a peak. Annie, one of the shop owners, greeted me and she was extremely sweet and helpful. I didn't have an appointment or my bridal crew for approval, but when she asked if I wanted to try on a few styles I thought, why not?!

I tried on two dresses. The first one was Annie's pick. On the hanger it looked nice, but slightly different from what I had initially envisioned. I stepped into the dress without expectations, but after that first glance in the mirror and seeing my mom’s reaction I was blown away. It was absolutely stunning. I didn't know what to do! It was the first dress I tried on and I didn't expect to dress shop that day, but I loved it. I tried on the second dress that I had picked and it was beautiful, but I knew I would be thinking about that first dress for a long time.

My mom and I left the shop knowing that we would be back soon. I had a few other dress appointments scheduled for upcoming weekends, but none of them compared to the unexpected experience I had at Annika. I kept in touch with Annie for the next few weeks, and when I returned exactly one year out from my wedding day, I said yes to the dress. With a clink of celebratory champagne it was official!

Before I went wedding dress shopping everyone told me that I would pick one of the first dresses I tried on. Not only was that true, but I also learned to keep an open mind because you might find your dress when you least expect it!