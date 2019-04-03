Tried & True

With our wedding just about a month away (less than two weeks away as of presstime), I’m excited to piece together my day-of look! My dress came in about a month ago, and during fittings, I’ve tried it on with shoes and jewelry. But I knew when I did my hair and makeup trial it would really help me get an idea of the big picture.

My regular hair stylist, Jean Fugleberg Ovbiebo, does such an amazing job in addition to being the sweetest person. So at my first highlight appointment after getting engaged, I asked her and her business partner Holly to “save the date” for styling my hair, as well as my bridesmaids', at the wedding. Holly told me she used to work with an incredibly talented makeup artist, Kristine Loehrer, so at her recommendation, I hired Kristine too. I thought it would be nice that the three already knew each other. Also, our venue, Calhoun Beach Club, has a beautiful bridal suite for getting ready, so I knew I wanted stylists who would travel to us versus us traveling to a salon.

I was recently invited to a charity gala, so I figured that day would be perfect to do a hair and makeup trial. I went to Jean’s salon first, where we talked about the inspiration images I had added to my Pinterest. I knew I wanted my hair up, both because of the unpredictable spring weather and because I wear my hair down almost every day, so why not do something different? Jean looked at the low twists I was favoring and created a great updo that combined several elements I liked from the photos.

Next, Kristine came over to my apartment for my makeup trial. I told her I don’t normally wear a lot of makeup—usually foundation, a little eye shadow and mascara, and lip gloss. Kristine assured me she’d make me look like myself, just a bit more glam. I believe in trusting the pros, so I took her recommendations, including fake lashes. I loved them. They really made my eyes pop and didn’t feel weird like I thought they would. She used a lot of MAC products, including a light pink lip shade that matches our wedding colors.

I got lots of compliments after posting the trial pics on Instagram, as well as at the gala that night. I feel like both Jean and Kristine nailed it in terms of what I was envisioning for my wedding-day look. As it gets closer, I’m going to finish my beauty prep with a manicure and pedicure, as well as a spray tan at The Glow Lounge (thanks for the recommendations, previous Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Real Brides!). Now that I’ve had my trial runs, I feel confident my wedding-day look will be true to my vision.

