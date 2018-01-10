Traditions We're Skipping

× Expand Photo by Studio 220

Justin and I love traditions: celebrating our birthdays at Benihana, taking walks around Lake Calhoun in the summer, and stopping at the Northwoods Candy Emporium every time we go to MOA. What Justin and I don’t love are some wedding clichés. Everyone chooses to celebrate their wedding differently, and it’s awesome if you want to incorporate these traditions, but in order to make our day feel true to us, we are skipping the following:

A Receiving Line: I love the idea of a receiving line. It’s a great way to ensure you meet and greet all the guests that come to celebrate your marriage. However, if you’re the groom’s-sister's-boyfriend's-brother's-girlfriend, the receiving line may be your worst nightmare. If you’ve only met the happy couple once or twice, it can be uncomfortable to exchange forced hugs and conversation. To avoid this, Justin and I plan to set aside time after dinner to stop by each table together.

Clinking and Kissing: This one is hard to avoid, but if we could we would. As a guest I love this tradition and find it hilarious. Why not make the bride and groom stand up and kiss mid-bite during dinner? It’s fun for the spectators, but after the 20th clink, it’s not so fun for the couple. I’ve been to some weddings where the DJ actually announces a rule that anyone who starts a clink must first demonstrate a kiss for the bride and groom to mimic. I’ve found this rule typically keeps the clinking to a minimum.

Bouquet and Garter Toss: If the night was endless and we had an unlimited amount of time, I would consider doing these traditions. I think they are a fun, light-hearted way to kick off the night before the dancing begins. However, on top of doing a first dance, father/daughter dance, mother/son dance, toasts, etc., it’s a lot to cram into a few hours. I’d rather get the party going and get everyone on the dance floor to show off their moves.

Justin and I have developed traditions in life that we love, and we want to make sure we do the same for our wedding. I encourage you and your partner to think about what traditions you envision on your big day. I also suggest you to start celebrating your birthday at Benihana. It’s the best!