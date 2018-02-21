Top Tips for Wedding Tastings

× Expand Real Bride Allison Kibler and Fiance at Wedding Tasting

Hungry and happy! That’s how Justin and I were feeling last Saturday as we arrived at Oak Ridge for our food tasting. It’s no secret we were most excited for this wedding planning moment, and it didn’t disappoint! We absolutely loved the food, tasting everything from appetizers and entrées to wine and cake. You really can’t make a bad decision at your tasting, but here are a few tips that I’d recommend after attending mine.

Tip #1

I can’t emphasize enough how easy it has made wedding planning that our venue provides food, linens, tables, and chairs. These venue amenities have eliminated research and tasks that we would have had to tackle and stress out about. At the tasting we were able to quickly make decisions on things like napkin folds and tablecloth colors, in addition to our food. If you’re still on the hunt for your venue, looking for a "one-stop-shop" is my number one planning tip.

Tip #2

Your taste buds are your number one priority, but keep your guests in mind. Of course, you and your partner will not be the only ones enjoying the food. While this is your big day, it’s considerate to provide a variety of options for people to choose from in case there are dietary restrictions, picky eaters, or kids attending. Justin and I made sure we included one vegetarian option, in addition to two meat options.

Tip #3

If your tasting includes cake and dessert, make sure to bring your design ideas! Although I had an idea of what I wanted our wedding cake to look like, I didn’t have pictures ready. So when the pastry chef walked in, I was in a scramble. It all worked out and we decided on an amazing cake design (thank you, Pinterest app, for saving me!). Moral of the story: If you’re working with a pastry chef, they will most likely ask you for your “cake vision” during the tasting, so be prepared!

We are almost 100 days away from the big day and the food tasting made it feel that much closer! It’s down to the details now, and things like food and wine are delicious decisions that need to be made. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your tastings!