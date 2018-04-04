The Two-Months-Out Wedding Checklist

Our wedding countdown started at 410 days, and now we’re only 60 days away from the best day of our lives! How does time fly so fast?!

Looking back on all the planning we’ve done, I’m thankful that we gave ourselves a longer engagement. We had time to enjoy, relax, and make decisions at our own pace. Our to-do list is getting smaller, and there are only a few final details to check off the list. I’ve mentioned it in other posts, but The Knot app has been our lifesaver in terms of getting tasks done on time. If you’re wondering what still needs to be completed two months out from the big day, here’s what it looks like for us:

Finish our DIY décor. Everything from name cardholders, to banners and signs, to frames to hold pictures of our grandparents.

Name cards, table numbers, and a seating chart. This is something that will need to be completed once we get all of our RSVPs back but is definitely a crucial step.

Hair and makeup trial. I’m nervous and excited for this! My trials are in three weeks, I have my preferred styles saved on Pinterest, and the utmost faith in the ladies at Primped to take care of everything!

Write our ceremony. We will be having a close friend marry us, so creating the outline of the ceremony will be entirely up to us.

Finalize the music. We have our DJ and pianist reserved, but our music selection still isn’t finalized. Why is picking a first dance song so tricky?

Bridal shower and bachelorette. Enough said! I can’t wait to have my bridal shower brunch this month with my close family and friends. My bachelorette will be in May when the weather warms up (hopefully!) so we can winery hop around the Twin Cities.

Get our marriage license. A step that can be completed a week or two before the wedding but definitely can’t be forgotten!

As you can see, there are still quite a few things to do, but there’s no need to stress. Everything always comes together, and in the end, as long as you get to marry your best friend, that’s all that matters.