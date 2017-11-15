The Save-the-Date Scramble

I thought sending save-the-dates would be easy to check off our to-do list. I mean, how hard could sending a simple card to our family and friends be? What I didn’t realize was how long it would take to finalize our guest list, gather 100-plus addresses, order and print address labels, and seal and send each one. Here’s how Justin and I tackled the task.

Guest List: We actually had started our guest list shortly after getting engaged since most venues need an idea of guest count. However, we didn’t finalize it until I realized we needed to know how many save-the-dates to order. This added an extra pressure because we felt like we needed to get the list finalized quickly.

Design: In all honesty, designing our save-the-dates was the easiest part. I loved the process. We used Minted, which is an awesome site that has stationery designed by independent artists. It was so easy to upload a few of our favorite engagement photos and browse through the different designs, font options, and customizations. Minted even assigns you a designer that reviews the final print and sends you a digital proof before you place your order. It couldn’t have been easier!

Addresses: Similar to finalizing the guest list, we also should have started gathering addresses a month or two before we wanted to send out save-the-dates. The reason it took so long was because we didn’t have contact information for everyone we wanted to invite. We recruited help from our parents to ensure we had accurate mailing addresses for everyone on our list. Reaching out to 100-plus people takes time, so make sure you’re giving yourself more than a weekend to do so.

Seal and Send: Another thing we needed to consider was how we were going to address all the envelopes. Nothing sounded more daunting than hand-addressing more than 100 envelopes. Instead, I opted to use address labels from avery.com. You can download the label template from its website, buy the labels from any office supply store, and easily print off all of your addresses. The best part is we’ll have everything ready to go when we are ready to send out our invites!