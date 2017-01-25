The Right Shot

× Expand Photo by Leah Fontaine Photography.

Much like researching the best ceremony and reception venues for your budget, the process of finding the right photographer can be an exhausting task. With so many different options to choose from in our area (and prices all across the board), we found ourselves in a “where do we start?” situation fairly quickly.

Knowing that our wedding photos would likely be on display for the rest of our lives (in some capacity!), I knew that spending a bit more of our budget here would be a good investment. With a number in mind, I let Google lead me down dozens and dozens of different paths on a quest to determine what style of photography we gravitated toward. In the end, we both liked more of a “lifestyle” approach to photography. While still very classic, there are far more “real moments” found in the images, versus a more staged and traditional look.

Although we had the style nailed down, it took meetings with four different photographers (and several conversations with others via e-mail) before a decision was made to select Leah Fontaine Photography. While we obviously loved her previous work, we also felt very comfortable with her and knew that she would be a great (and fun!) person to have by our side throughout the day. Since choosing her, we have had our engagement photoshoot, and for two people who don’t particularly enjoy having their pictures taken, it couldn’t have gone better!

When it comes to making the best photographer decision for your day, here’s what I learned: