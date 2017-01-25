The Right Shot

Photo by Leah Fontaine Photography.
Much like researching the best ceremony and reception venues for your budget, the process of finding the right photographer can be an exhausting task. With so many different options to choose from in our area (and prices all across the board), we found ourselves in a “where do we start?” situation fairly quickly.
Knowing that our wedding photos would likely be on display for the rest of our lives (in some capacity!), I knew that spending a bit more of our budget here would be a good investment. With a number in mind, I let Google lead me down dozens and dozens of different paths on a quest to determine what style of photography we gravitated toward. In the end, we both liked more of a “lifestyle” approach to photography. While still very classic, there are far more “real moments” found in the images, versus a more staged and traditional look.
Although we had the style nailed down, it took meetings with four different photographers (and several conversations with others via e-mail) before a decision was made to select Leah Fontaine Photography. While we obviously loved her previous work, we also felt very comfortable with her and knew that she would be a great (and fun!) person to have by our side throughout the day. Since choosing her, we have had our engagement photoshoot, and for two people who don’t particularly enjoy having their pictures taken, it couldn’t have gone better!
When it comes to making the best photographer decision for your day, here’s what I learned:
- Know your max budget. No matter what dollar amount you plan to spend on photography, there is someone great out there (trust me, I looked!). Try not to go over that number in your head unless every box is checked and it feels right.
- Know your expectations. Are engagement photos included? What about a second shooter for the wedding day? I really loved the work of the first person we met with, but until meeting with her, I didn’t realize how important some of those “extras” would end up being to us. Already at the top of our budget without them included, it was easier for us to move on.
- Know your style. The second person we met with checked almost every box—except when it came to style. While I thought I had a fairly good sense of it before meeting with him, it wasn’t until looking at a full wedding album of his work that we determined it wasn’t quite what we were looking for. I highly recommend asking the photographer you’re considering to show you at least one full wedding day of images, as it’s important to see the full scope of work (and not just the highlight reel you often see on social media).
- Trust your gut. The third person we met with made the decision even more difficult. All of our boxes were checked in regards to budget, expectations, and style—but somehow, we still struggled to commit. Ultimately, we decided that we would be more comfortable with someone who had a bit more experience under their belt, which led us to Leah! If it doesn’t feel right, don’t feel bad about moving on. There are so many options out there, so be sure to trust your gut!