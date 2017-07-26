The Perfect Venue

The hunt for the perfect wedding venue can be one of the more stressful parts of planning the big day. Balancing the priorities of price, location, theme, and amenities can make for some tough decisions.

To begin our search, Justin and I thought about our venue must-haves. We knew we wanted to incorporate the outdoors, have the ceremony and reception within the same location, and keep it local within the Twin Cities. From there, theknot.com was our best resource in helping us find all venues that met our criteria. You can even type in your budget and it’ll suggest all the venues within a specified distance that fit your needs. I was glued to this site for a solid two or three weeks before I started making my list of places to tour. Best of all, when you’re ready, you can schedule your venue tours right on the site. It’s amazing and so easy!

I looked at a total of six venues in person, which felt like just the right amount. In my opinion, anything more than that may have been overwhelming and made the decision even more challenging. The settings that we toured ranged from wineries to an event center and even a few barns. All of them were beautiful and each one had its pros and cons. However, there was one location that stood out amongst the rest.

Oak Ridge Hotel & Conference Center was actually a venue that my mom found—on The Knot, of course! I loved Oak Ridge for several reasons. Not only did it meet all of our venue must-haves, but it also provided conveniences that we didn’t even realized we wanted. For example, all of the food, tables and chairs, decorations, and place settings are included when you rent the space. In addition, there’s an Oak Ridge wedding coordinator that supports you throughout the planning process up until the big day. We were sold!

If we were going to rewrite our list of venue must-haves, we’d definitely include a few of these additional amenities. Although the hunt for the perfect wedding venue can be stressful, picking a location that’s going to make the rest of the planning easier is a big relief!