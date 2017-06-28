The Last Minute Frenzy

Time flies when you’re only six weeks out from your wedding! It's so surreal to spend two years planning an event that's now just around the corner. There’s almost a sense that it will always be a far off event, but now it’s closing in and planning is in full gear.

We handmade our wedding invites and are very proud of how lovely they turned out. The best decision we made during this planning frenzy was to have guests RSVP online. At first it was to save money on paper and stamps, but now that we are in crunch time and don’t have to wait for people to snail mail their responses, it’s been such a relief! We are getting new RSVPs every day. I’ve heard horror stories of couples getting back blank RSVP cards or guests adding extra plus-ones. Luckily that isn’t a problem for us since the only people who can reserve a space at the reception are those already on our list. As a backup, I gave my cell phone number to guests who may be more tech-phobic. I’ve gotten some calls from relatives I haven’t spoken to in years and it’s been really fun!

Another great timesaver we set up is a group Pinterest board with our wedding party. About a year ago, we asked them to pin any cool ideas they found for anything wedding-related. Now that we are racing to figure out centerpieces and décor, we can look back at a year's worth of ideas—it’s been a great source of inspiration! It would have taken me and Matt a long time to find all those ideas on our own.

We’ve crossed so much off the to-do list yet it seems to grow bigger every day. At least we can say we are almost there!