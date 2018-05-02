The Importance of Wedding Beauty Trials

I booked hair and makeup with Primped almost six months ago. Last weekend I finally had my trial appointments and got to meet the ladies who would be pampering me on my wedding day!

First off, I want to say I absolutely loved my hair and makeup trials. Both ladies were amazing and did a phenomenal job at making my beauty vision a reality. But I have to be honest, I was a little nervous going into the makeup appointment. My everyday beauty routine is simple, and I don’t know a lot about makeup or skin care. What I do know is that I have extremely dry and sensitive skin. I shared this information with my artist, Christy, and she adjusted products based on my skin type. I even booked a facial with her to prep my skin a week before the wedding.

When it came to describing what makeup "look" I wanted, I brought several pictures from Pinterest. I had pictures to show how dramatic I wanted my eye shadow, what shade of lipstick I liked, and even the length of lashes I envisioned. Chatting through all these elements with Christy made us both feel comfortable about what direction to head before getting started. The finished product was absolutely stunning. I loved the airbrushed foundation, lengthened lashes, and bronzy eye shadow. I still looked like myself, just a slightly more glamorous version!

The next appointment was for my hair. I swear the last time I got my hair professionally done was prom almost 10 years ago, but I love getting my hair done so I was excited to get started. Again, I brought a few different pictures that captured the style I was hoping for. The nice part about doing a hair trial is that you can play with different up-do details during the appointment. It’s better to talk through changes now versus on your wedding day so don’t be shy. My hair stylist, Jenna, was amazing. She created an up-do that combined all the elements I loved from the photos. I left feeling like a bride!

Shoutout to both of my stylists who were so friendly, accommodating, and amazing at making me feel comfortable and beautiful. Make sure you leave your hair and makeup trials feeling this way, too. After all, it’s your wedding day!