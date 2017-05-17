The Final Countdown

As I sit here writing this, we are officially one week out from the day that all our planning and hard work will come to life—our wedding day! Earlier on in our engagement, I had always hoped to be the bride who wouldn’t stress about the little things and only focus on the big picture, but unfortunately, it’s harder than it seems! I have seen more stress in these last few weeks than I ever thought possible. However, on the flip side, I have also experienced some pretty great moments with my friends and family:

My Bachelorette Party. We spent a full day in Stillwater decked out in '80s gear (my matron of honor and I are not-so-secret REO Speedwagon fans), touring the city via pedal pub in the afternoon and ending the night dancing to live music at a few different bars. While the whole day was a blast, the part I enjoyed most was simply having all my best friends together in one place. It sounds cheesy, but the older I get (and the busier our lives become), the more I appreciate the “little moments” I get to experience with each of these women.

We spent a full day in Stillwater decked out in '80s gear (my matron of honor and I are not-so-secret REO Speedwagon fans), touring the city via pedal pub in the afternoon and ending the night dancing to live music at a few different bars. While the whole day was a blast, the part I enjoyed most was simply having all my best friends together in one place. It sounds cheesy, but the older I get (and the busier our lives become), the more I appreciate the “little moments” I get to experience with each of these women. Vineyard Open House. Just as it did last year, our ceremony venue held an open house at the vineyard we’ll be saying our “I dos” at. Unlike last year though (when our wedding was still more than a year away), this event was two short weeks before our wedding day! Seeing it all again, and knowing that we would be back so soon, made everything feel so real.

Just as it did last year, our ceremony venue held an open house at the vineyard we’ll be saying our “I dos” at. Unlike last year though (when our wedding was still more than a year away), this event was two short weeks before our wedding day! Seeing it all again, and knowing that we would be back so soon, made everything feel so real. Family Time. With my parents living out of state, I always look forward to having them visit for the weekend. Although I still had a number of wedding-related tasks to accomplish, it felt great to put it all aside for a couple of days and just relax. My mom and I always seem to find our way to a mall for some shopping, so I was finally able to check a few honeymoon essentials off my list!

With my parents living out of state, I always look forward to having them visit for the weekend. Although I still had a number of wedding-related tasks to accomplish, it felt great to put it all aside for a couple of days and just relax. My mom and I always seem to find our way to a mall for some shopping, so I was finally able to check a few honeymoon essentials off my list! Wedding Favors. Without giving too much away (for any of our wedding guests that might be reading!), Blaine and I wanted to incorporate his grandma’s love for baking into our wedding day. While our venue requires that cake and other desserts be from a licensed bakery, I knew that homemade gifts would be acceptable. Spending the afternoon with Blaine’s grandparents to help put these favors together was truly special. I am so happy with how they turned out and I can’t wait for our guests to see (and eat!) them.

Sixteen months ago, I would have pegged myself as someone who would be sad to see all the planning come to an end. However, with one week left of our engagement, I can honestly say that while it has been an experience, I am so excited to start our next chapter as husband and wife. Our wedding day may not be perfect (have you seen the forecast for May 20?), but it will be ours, and I can’t wait to see what plans we have in store for the next phase of our lives!