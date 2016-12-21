The Calm Before the (Winter) Storm

It is so hard to believe that John and I will be married in a little over a week! Getting engaged and planning the biggest party of our lives has been nothing short of a whirlwind. Even though we had a longer engagement, I can't emphasize how incredibly fast the time has gone by.

The closer we get to New Year's Eve, the more excited I get. People keep asking me how I feel and if I'm ready. The truth is, I have always been ready. There is nothing that makes me happier than knowing that I get to spend the rest of my life with John.

Normally I am a huge ball of anxious stress that obsesses over every last detail. But for some reason I am surprisingly calm about everything—despite our mile-long to-do list, the holidays, and the fact that my color-coated calendar is filled to the brim with non-stop appointments: hair, nails, dress fittings, final vendor meetings, DIY project due dates. There are tons of things that aren't done yet, and that is OK.

Each day I am closer to becoming Caitlin Anderson and vowing to love John for the rest of my life. Maybe that is why I am so calm. Because I know that no matter what happens, no matter what goes wrong or which projects aren't finished, I've got John—and that is all that matters.