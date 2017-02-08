Taste Testing

When it comes to getting your partner involved with wedding planning, there is no better time than the food tasting. With a few of our larger decisions (date, dress, venue, photographer) behind us, I was excited to spend the next portion of our wedding planning journey on something a bit more laid back—and delicious! With our stomachs growling, we set out to find the caterer who will prepare the most memorable meal of our lives.

Because our venue doesn’t have an in-house catering option, all meals are prepared by one of four different catering companies. The choice was ours to make, but the same food minimum (as required by our venue) applied to all. After looking through the general meal options for each place, we made the decision to eliminate one from contention, and proceeded to book tastings with the other three companies.

The nice thing about having multiple food tastings? Do I even need to explain? Free food! The other nice thing, which I’m sure many of you can appreciate, is the “date night out” aspect. While naturally some interaction with the caterer is a given (they do need to know what you like/don’t like, after all), it still felt like a fun night out with my fiancé each time we dug into a fresh plate of meat and potatoes. On each of these occasions, I wondered why every wedding planning decision couldn’t be this stress-free and fun!

After all three tastings were said and done (and both of us a few pounds heavier, no doubt), it was time to make a decision. While we really enjoyed the food at all three places, the first one to be eliminated ultimately came down to price—it was simply too high. The final two contenders were a tie. With similar pricing and the ability to customize the menu however we’d like, each caterer seemed like the right fit for different reasons. It took a couple of months to officially decide, but in the end, the potential for a late night macaroni and cheese bar with Rudy’s Redeye Grill won me over—and I’m so excited!

When it comes to selecting the right caterer for your wedding, lead first with your taste buds—and then your wallet. Figuring out the nitty-gritty details of what’s included in your cost per plate fee is extremely important, and will likely have the biggest financial impact of the whole day. Next, try and compare the same menu options for all of the caterers you’re considering. Love the steak and au gratin potatoes at two places? Request an estimate (including all taxes and fees) of the exact same meal for both. You will likely find out that it costs slightly more for one caterer than the other—and that “slightly more” can turn into A LOT more when you factor in all of your guests.

In the end, I’m happy that this decision was made by both of us. While we still haven’t completely nailed down our menu offerings (or our desserts, which will also be provided by Rudy’s), we do know that at least a portion of the different foods we sampled will make our final cut. Fortunately for us, It will take one last tasting before it becomes official!