Taste Test

As our August 5 wedding date gets closer and closer, one delicious task on the to-do list was ready to be tackled: the food tasting. Since our wedding is taking place in Two Harbors, we drove up to the North Shore and made a day of it. It was exciting checking out the venue again, knowing that very soon we would be wed there on the beach.

We were allowed to choose two entrées for the wedding. An obvious choice was a chicken dish, since it's such a popular and crowd-pleasing meat. But for the second dish, we wanted something different: a pasta meal for a meat alternative—plus, it's cost-effective!

In total, we were able to sample four dishes. The chicken contenders were a champagne breaded chicken and a tarragon and garlic chicken breast. Both were delicious, but the tarragon won out by just a bit. Lasagna bolognese and butternut squash ravioli were the pasta options. Again, both were great, but we decided that the lighter squash dish might be nice for the (hopefully!) warm and sunny wedding day. The dishes also come with a great balsamic-dressed salad and a homemade dinner roll. Plus we have the choice of allergen free, vegan pasta for those with special dietary needs. Overall this seemed to be a good range of food options for people without breaking the bank.

While it was fun trying out food, the greatest part of this experience was that it was the first time things really felt real. We were seated in our venue, on a nice sunny day, eating the food we would soon be serving to all our friends and family. Things really clicked for us. We’ve been planning, purchasing, and booking vendors for nearly a year and a half, but here it finally comes! The big day is on the way!