Stay True to You

The closer the wedding day approaches, the harder things seem to get! The planning goes from "what do we want to do" to "what do we need to do?" Every time the to-do list shortens by one task, it grows by another three. The little details emerge that never crossed your mind before. What should the place cards look like? What cake stand should we use? Where do we put the bouquets after the ceremony? A never-ending stream of new decisions comes bursting out as soon as you think you've got the plans all set.

The most surprising thing for me has been the whirlwind of emotions. Some days it's pure excitement and anticipation. Sometimes it's "can we get this over yet?" And then out of nowhere can emerge the "how many days left do we have to do all of these things?!" moments of total panic. Those moments are the best time to call up the closest friends you have who let you freak out with them until things simmer down. As much as I thought I relied on close friends before, I'm desperately clinging to them in these final days of preparation. Plus, it's so easy to lose motivation to plan and execute the small details that it's been such a relief having people who are full of excitement and wanting to do these little things to help.

It's also been a time of learning the not-so-pretty side of people. It's surprising how many people give unsolicited and sometimes hurtful opinions. I think many come from a place of wanting to help: They truly think you're making an awful choice and want you to avoid catastrophe. But Matt and I have our own vision for the day. The décor is all planned out and ready to execute. We are not willing to change plans to fit someone else's opinion, so hearing the negative comments just puts a damper on the day. I've had to keep telling myself that as long as Matt and I are happy, that's all that matters. It seems no matter what the choice, someone might think we chose wrong, or that we could have done something differently. But at the end of the day, the centerpieces and candles won't dictate how amazingly awesome our wedding is. It's been very important for us that we stick to our guns and have the wedding of our dreams. And all you brides out there reading should do the same!