Snap Happy

Photos by Savannah Kay Photography

Once my fiancé Kirk and I had a date and a venue, we were ready to find a photographer and take some engagement pictures. Recently married friends and co-workers told me that choosing a photographer you’ll be super happy with is key, because this person will spend most of the day with you. I knew I was looking for someone who was an experienced, talented shooter but also a fun person to tag along with our wedding party.

Like my other tasks, I started by searching on both Wedding Wire and The Knot, noting not only the photographers’ work, but also their reviews—how many they had and what people were saying. My list got long quickly (the Twin Cities has a ton of great photographers) so I also checked out each one’s website, Facebook, and Instagram to narrow it down further. Then, I booked phone calls with my top five to ask questions like “How would you describe your style?” and “How do you structure your wedding day timeline?”

I was immediately drawn to Savannah Kay Photography online. Savannah’s style is romantic, soft, and natural, and it was evident she has an awesome personality. (Her “Contact Me” section on her website had a button that said “Let’s grab ice cream,” which immediately spoke to me!) Once I talked to Savannah on the phone, I was sold. She is literally one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. I also liked that she had recently gotten married herself. As someone who had been a bride within the last six months, who could better understand the importance of what I wanted to capture?

When it came to choosing a package, Kirk and I wanted one that included a second shooter for our wedding day (it was important to us to have multiple angles during the ceremony) as well as an engagement session. While we already knew we wanted to take engagement photos for our save-the-dates, I heard doing this was also important so we could get to know our photographer before the wedding—and vice versa.

Knowing we both love the outdoors, and that the wedding is at Calhoun Beach Club, Savannah suggested shooting in Wayzata along Lake Minnetonka. It was a perfect way to incorporate our “theme.” She sent over a list of photo tips and outfit ideas ahead of time, which was super helpful. Kirk and I didn’t dress up too much since we were at the lake. I wore an all-white dress with leather flip-flops and a navy-and-white dress with gold heels to mix it up. Kirk wore seersucker shorts and a gray polo, and then navy pants and a red checked shirt.

We also knew we wanted to bring our 2-year-old goldendoodle, Vince, to the beginning of the shoot for a few photos! As cute as he is, we knew we wouldn’t get much done if he was there the whole time, so we asked Kirk’s friend to come with us as Vince’s “handler” and then bring him home.

The day of the engagement pics, we totally lucked out on weather. It was a beautiful day: sunny but not too sunny, warm but not hot. We met up with Savannah in Wayzata and after she got shots with Vince, we moved on to snapping photos on the docks and beach. At first it was a little weird having strangers watch us, but Savannah made us comfortable and had some great ideas on how to pose.

Just two weeks later, she let us know the photos were ready, and they turned out even better than I expected! The lake shots were stunning, and my favorites ended up being ones we took next to a vintage ’50s boat and a rack of canoes. We didn’t plan those shots ahead of time—Savannah just spotted an opportunity and went with it.

Kirk and I were so glad we got to know our photographer ahead of time by doing an engagement shoot. I’d 100 percent recommend it. You definitely want to feel comfortable with the person taking pictures you’ll have forever. I can’t wait to see what Savannah captures on our wedding day. I know we are in good hands!

