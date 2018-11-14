Simplifying Save-the-Dates

I recently read a quote that said, “You can have it all—just not all at once.” Wise words. I am a classic perfectionist, and like to knock everything I do out of the park. However, a wedding is all at once—one day—and I quickly learned you can’t have it all, unless you’re willing to pay for it!

Kirk and I set our spending priorities early on: a great venue with awesome catering, an uber-talented photographer, and, for me, a dress I loved. What was not at the top of our list was spending a lot of money on save-the-dates or invitations. I’ve been to dozens of weddings over the years, and while I remember venues, food, décor, and dresses, I don’t recall the details of a single save-the-date or wedding invite I’ve received. Knowing they’re going to go on people’s fridges and then into the trash made it hard to pay a premium.

That said, I know save-the-dates are the first thing guests see and, according to some, “set the tone for your wedding.” I knew we could save major bucks on printing because Kirk works at Target and has access to the print lab at cost, so all we really needed was an awesome template. I started searching Etsy and found a bunch I liked, including the one we purchased for just $10 by Paper & Ink Design Co. Designer Dana mocked up three save-the-dates for us using different engagement photos, and we picked our favorite.

In the process, we sort of lost sight of the fact we’d have to finalize our guest list in order to send out our save-the-dates (duh!). While we already had a draft, this required sitting down and making final decisions. Then, we underestimated the amount of time it would take to gather contact information for 100-plus friends and family members. I recommend reaching out to people for their addresses ASAP once you know they’re definitely on the guest list.

In the end, I feel good about our priorities, and the fact that save-the-dates and invitations aren’t in the top three or even the top five is OK. You have to make choices and cuts if you want to stick to a budget, and this allows us to spend more money where it truly matters to us.

Follow Jenna’s adventures in wedding planning on Instagram or Twitter @jennasbennett.