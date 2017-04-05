Saving Our Date

For most couples, discussing the wedding budget (and how that budget will eventually be dispersed) in the early stages of wedding planning is a no-brainer. While we didn’t have exact dollar figures for allocating between Y and Z, we did have a general idea of what areas were of higher importance than others. One of those areas—save the dates and invitations—was not at the top of our list.

In all of the weddings we’ve attended, I can’t recall what a single invitation looked like (sorry friends and family!). Sure, a few save the dates were more memorable than others, but for the most part, these pieces were all thrown away shortly after the wedding was over, if not before. I knew that for our own wedding, our guests would likely behave in the same manner. With this in mind, I began searching for cost-effective options that wouldn’t require a whole lot of time or energy, and eventually found Wedding Paper Divas!

Wedding Paper Divas, an online design studio, is the perfect choice for the bride and groom who want a great looking option, without spending hours and hours poring over details. Sure, there are literally hundreds of different options to choose from. However, it’s very easy to narrow the search based on the perimeters most important to you. When it came to our save the dates, I knew that I wanted magnets (less likelihood of getting thrown away!), which narrowed the field of potential choices significantly. Once the design was selected, it was as simple as plugging in all of our details. One to three days later, a proof was ready for review and they arrived shortly thereafter!

Because we had such a great experience with Wedding Paper Divas for our save the dates, I knew that it would be a great option for our invitation suite as well. Prior to placing our order, I made sure to request samples of the various paper weights and types, as well as the specific designs we were interested in purchasing. Seeing the invitations in person gave us the reassurance we needed to hit approve on our order, and they arrived in about one week!

Being a master procrastinator, I of course waited until the last possible second to assemble and mail the invitations. Fortunately, it went much quicker than I expected, and about a week and a half after sending, we have received almost a quarter of our RSVP’s back! Trust me when I say there is nothing more fun than coming home after a long day and finding handfuls of these in your mailbox. So far, turnout is looking good!

In the end, I am very happy with how our save the dates and invitation suite turned out. While saving us time and money, we still managed to come away with very classic looking pieces that will stand the test of time—or at least for as long as our guests choose to hold onto them!