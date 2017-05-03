Rite of Passage

On January 1, the first day in the year of which I would become Mrs. Foels, it became abundantly clear that our May 20 wedding date was coming up fast. Along with this date, I was also only a few months away from other big life events—my bridal showers! Now that I’m recently on the other side of all three of them, here’s a quick recap of each one, and a few suggestions for how to help prepare when it comes to your own bridal showers:

1. Family Shower. My future mother-in-law, as well as my soon-to-be sisters, hosted a shower of around 30 family members from both my fiancé’s side as well as my own. I come from a very small family, so having both sides in attendance for this one made a lot of sense and gave everyone the chance to meet prior to the wedding day. I still can’t believe the amount of time, energy, and thought that went behind planning this day for me, which was yet another reminder of how lucky I am to be marrying into such a truly amazing family.

2. Friends Shower. Because I knew I would be having three showers, I wanted at least one of them to include my fiancé. While I had never attended a couple’s shower previously, I am so happy that Blaine and I were able to experience one together in honor of “us!” I loved having the chance to get our two circles of friends into one big group, which is one of the things I’m most looking forward to with our wedding day. Thanks to my bridesmaid Kara—our host for the day—we were treated to a laid-back afternoon with many of our favorite people in one place. I couldn’t have asked for a better day!

3. Family Friends Shower. Throughout my childhood, I was fortunate enough to grow up in a great neighborhood filled with many friends. While most of the other “kids” my age and I have lost touch over the years, my mom still maintains a very close relationship to several of the women in our cul-de-sac. Two of them decided to co-host a shower for me, which included a large group of my mom’s friends. It was so great to see how many of her friend’s showed up to support me, and it really felt like a party for both of us. While I didn’t have Blaine to lean on for gift opening (as it gets a little nerve-wracking being the center of attention!), all of the ladies made me feel comfortable, and I am so appreciative that they took the time to celebrate me.

My Bridal Shower Prep Advice:

Register, Register, Register. If you haven’t already, make sure you make a dent in your registry wish list! We decided to register at three different stores—Macy’s, Crate & Barrel, and Pottery Barn—and I highly recommend spending some time on the websites prior to scanning in-store. I thought it would be fun to save all of our shopping for days that these stores were having registry events and it was very overwhelming. Do yourself a favor and get some ideas on what you like/need beforehand!

Ease Your Anxiety. This is easier said than done, as I’ll be the first one to admit that I went into a couple of these showers feeling a bit nervous about the whole gift opening in front of a large group process. However, after a glass or two of champagne, and the realization that everyone is there to support you, it gets easier to feel more excited (and less anxious!) about opening gifts in front of an audience. Apart from a possible baby shower, you’ll likely never get the experience of being “showered” with gifts and attention again, so brush off any potential nerves and enjoy yourself!