Real Bride Jessica Gets Real

I’ve been sitting at Panera staring at a blank Word doc for about an hour, trying to think of what original advice I can give you for your own wedding planning use. But in reality, I haven’t worked on my own wedding in almost three weeks. I set a date six months ago and I’ve spent a total of probably four days actually planning it. We get married eight weeks from Saturday. Save the dates went out, so there is no turning back now (is there?).

In my last blog post, I told you how I’m planning a wedding in under six months, and one of my tips was to not get stressed about the things that don’t matter. Still solid advice. Another was to enjoy the planning process. Also, great advice. But what happens when you have no one to marry you (fairly certain this is worth stressing over), no photographer, and no time to actually enjoy the planning process?!

I’m an event producer and summer is my peak time, meaning I am spending all my time planning and producing clients' events, rather than my own wedding. Do I know I will get everything done eventually? Yes, I got this. I do this for a living. But that does not mean I’m immune to the occasional panic attack.

So in this post, let’s just get real with each other! I mean this is the Real Brides blog, right? When I’ve had the time to plan, I did really enjoy it (all four days of it!). But the rest of the time I’ve been stressed AF about not being able to plan. The result? Some really crazy, albeit funny, and a tad bit traumatizing nightmares.

And here’s the thing, I know I can’t be the only one. I’m not the only one with a stressful career and demanding schedule. Yes, those little Instagram squares can make it seem like we’ve all got it together. The highlight reel is just that, girlfriend—the highlight reel. I think it’s important to share it all: the good, the bad, and the sometimes ugly. If you are overwhelmed, you are not alone!

In one of my nightmares, I'm about to walk down the aisle and I ask for my veil. No one can find it. Then I realize I forgot to order it. But I keep it together and strut down that aisle like a boss. Later, at the reception, I ask my bridesmaid for the headpiece I'm supposed to change into. Can’t be found. Realize once again I forgot to order it. I have a major meltdown and ugly-cry to my fiancé while questioning why he allowed me to plan a wedding in such a short time frame. I mean it's obvs his fault, right?!

In another episode of my bride-brain dreams, none of my bridesmaids show up to the ceremony. Somehow, in an alternate reality, this does not faze me. I grab my dad and, again, strut down that aisle like a boss. But then, midway through our ceremony, another couple joins us at the altar. Lester and I look at each other in confusion, just as the minister explains to us that we're sharing our ceremony with them. I proceed to tell all my guests to leave and meet us at the reception venue because the heck if I’m about to share my big day. They stand and applaud me (I once again feel like a boss). I rush to the venue to make sure everything is ready to go—only to find there is a pool party going on (there is no pool at the venue of our reception). The meltdown ensues.

And possibly the best one yet . . . I walk out of my hotel and get on the limo bus that is supposed to take me to the ceremony. Somehow, I’m the first one to arrive and I’m by myself. My wedding party seriously has been dropping the ball in my dreams. Anyways, I take a seat in the back and fall asleep before we depart the hotel. When I wake up, I see freeway signs that say DETROIT and I recognize no one on the limo bus. Turns out I got on the wrong bus and was headed to the wrong wedding. There are about four more of these nightmares that I could tell you, but I think you get the picture.

On the upside, we’ve since found someone to marry us. My mom is going to make my veil (please don’t forget it) and I think I have pre-planned a recovery situation for every disaster that could happen. Except for maybe buying a Greyhound ticket back to Minneapolis from Detroit. If we can keep a sense of humor about us as we get stressed out, it all just may work out. It also helps when your fiancé rubs your back like a baby and continues to say “shhhh” over and over until you fall asleep. Just saying.

Until the next post, guys, here’s to wedding planning and every emotion it brings out of us! You’re not alone . . . and you got this!

I would love to connect with you. Come visit me @msjdstyle and share your own wedding planning highlights and nightmares!