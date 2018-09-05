Meet Our New Real Bride Blogger: Jenna Bennett

The Bride: Jenna

Age: 35

Hometown: Caledonia, Michigan

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

The Groom: Kirk

Age: 33

Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota

Occupation: Strategic Sourcing Lead

The Details

Engagement Date: May 26, 2018

Wedding Date: April 13, 2019

Wedding/Reception Location: Calhoun Beach Club

Our Story

Kirk and I met like many couples these days—after exchanging messages on a dating app (Bumble). Our first in-real-life meeting was at Be'wiched Deli, our second date was dinner at French Meadow, and our third date was hiking and ice cream. We continued to get to know each other and soon were hanging out every weekend . . . and then planning our first vacation and trips to meet each other’s families.

Engagement Story

Over Memorial Day weekend, we went on a trip to San Diego. On the first day, we went for a beautiful hike at Torrey Pines State Reserve and walked along the Pacific Ocean. The beach was crowded, so Kirk kept saying we should go further down the shore where it was more private. I kept wondering why, until he dropped down to one knee, pulled the ring from a pouch he’d hidden in his shorts, and asked me to marry him. Of course, I said yes!

The Ring

On the way home from my college roommate’s wedding, Kirk mentioned we should look at rings sometime. I didn’t know he was planning to propose a little more than a month later during our vacation, so whenever he brought up ring shopping, I had no sense of urgency. By the time we finally started ring shopping, it was less than two weeks before our upcoming trip. I didn’t have a specific ring in mind. My only suggestions were a round stone, a thin band with small diamonds, and white gold. I was totally unaware Kirk went back to the store three more times that week to put my perfect ring together before we left. With some luck and help from Wedding Day Diamonds in Minnetonka, he made it happen!