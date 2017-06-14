Picture This

× Expand Photo by Mariah Joy Photography

Matt and I set up our engagement shoot three months before our wedding. It’s a little out of the ordinary to do it so late in the engagement, but we decided we could use the pictures for our invites instead of the save-the-dates—and we’d heard that the engagement photo shoot is a great way to get to know your photographer.

We had the shoot with our fabulous photographer Mariah Wilder of Mariah Joy Photography. She captured the wedding of a friend of ours and we loved her work! So we were very excited to do our first outing with her. We wanted to incorporate our interests in the shoot—not just random poses of us kissing in a field. Matt and I are big outdoorsy people, and we love to hike and canoe. We were trying to decide on a location and theme for our engagement photos when we found our inspiration at an art fair. Urban Boatbuilders had a booth showcasing a gorgeous handmade canoe and we instantly knew we wanted it! The light shined though the sides, making it so unique—and knowing that they are built for a good cause makes it that much sweeter.

We met up with Mariah in Minnetonka one afternoon and the lighting was just right. It was a little strange having people around watching, but overall it was a really fun day, and the pictures were breathtaking. I know our wedding photos will turn out just as beautifully!