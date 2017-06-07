Our Perfectly Imperfect Day

× Expand Photographs by Leah Fontaine Photography

There are many times in life where being “first” at something is considered great. One instance where it’s not so great? Being the first wedding ceremony your venue has ever had to cancel due to the weather. It’s likely fresher in my mind than it is yours, but if you can’t recall when the last cold (45 degrees) and extremely rainy day was this spring, it was May 20—my wedding day.

This isn’t meant to be a negative post (it was my wedding day, after all!), but for all the times I was reminded to not let the weather affect my mood on the day, and that rain is good luck, I would challenge those people to go through the same experience as I did. I had been mentally preparing all week for the inevitable—a 100 percent chance of rain with the potential for thunderstorms. When I woke up the morning of our wedding (and it was already raining), I was surprisingly calm. I never pictured myself walking down the aisle with an umbrella in hand, but I was determined to do it anyway. We chose the Cannon River Winery due to the beauty of the ceremony location and a little rain wasn’t going to be the reason why we moved it inside.

Flash-forward to 45 minutes before our ceremony was set to begin, when the winery event manager made the decision to call it off. To say there was “a little rain” would be an understatement, and the area where our guests were assigned to sit—which I had assumed would be protected from the elements by the barn roof—was soaked in every way. I was devastated. Over the past week, I had been preparing myself for a different ceremony than the one I had been envisioning for the last 16 months, but to not get married at this site at all was too much to bear, especially after seeing how beautiful it looked when we arrived only moments before.

It turns out, all of the rain on our wedding day did bring a touch of good luck. At exactly 4:30 p.m.—our ceremony start time—it stopped raining for the first time all day. I can’t recall who in our wedding party suggested to turn our shuttle bus around (we had been en route from the vineyard to the reception space), but I am forever grateful to that person! After a few quick calls to our parents, photographer, and officiant, we had everyone (minus our guests!) assembled at our original ceremony site for the biggest moment of our lives.

They always say that your wedding day will be a blur—and they were right. There are some aspects that are so vivid—such as the joy I felt when it stopped raining, just long enough for Blaine and me to say “I do,” or the excitement of seeing our guests for the very first time during the grand march—but other moments went by in the blink of an eye. Every day since, I’ve continued to hear more and more stories from people who attended, and the few negative memories I’ve been holding onto regarding our “Plan C” ceremony (and the weather) have gradually slipped away.

For all the difficulties we experienced earlier on, I am so happy to say that the dinner and reception portion of our day went off without a hitch. The décor I had been stressing over for weeks looked amazing, our food was delicious, and the DJ had more people left on the dance floor at midnight than our school bus shuttle was able to hold!

I look back at these moments and am amazed at how many wonderful people we have in our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a better wedding party to have by our side through all the day's ups and downs, and despite only having them and our parents present for our big moment, it felt complete. We also couldn’t have pulled everything off without the vendors below, who truly went above and beyond to make our day spectacular:

Cannon River Winery: Ceremony and reception venue

We’ve Got It Covered: Ceremony and reception décor

Bel Fiore: Floral

Leah Fontaine Photography: Photographer

Rudy’s Redeye Grill Rosemount: Dinner, late night snack, and desserts

First Choice DJ Service/Matt Kotefka: DJ

Valley Limo & Coach: Wedding party shuttle bus

SM Makeup Inc.: Hair and makeup

I could write for hours on how each one of these vendors made us feel like the most important clients they’ve ever had, and we are so grateful for their amazing work!

To anyone who’s been reading, and to my friends and family that have been by my side from the day we got engaged right through to our wedding day, thank you so much for being a part of my “Real Bride” journey. I’ve loved being able to share my story—through the good and the bad times—and hope that I’ve provided at least a few pieces of advice to help you along the way!

One thing that I never doubted throughout this whole experience is my love for Blaine, and how excited I am to spend my life with him. After all the rain leading up to and on our wedding day, I feel confident that we’ll have a lot of good luck on our side as we begin this new adventure in marriage!