Nuptials on the North Shore

Matt and I officially met in middle school as locker neighbors. We were good friends all through middle and high school, but it wasn’t until we both moved to Duluth for college that we became an official couple.

Therefore, the North Shore is a very special place for us. It was our home for the first two years of our relationship, founded on experiences like our first date, walks on the boardwalk, and hiking in state parks. We fell in love with the natural beauty of Lake Superior and all the state parks that surround it. When we started to think about wedding venues, we knew that a northern wedding would be the most sentimental for us.

It wasn’t easy to find the perfect venue since we had quite a long list of requirements. We wanted to be located on the beach or at least with a view of the lake. We also wanted to have an indoor space for a weather backup plan (if you’ve ever been to Duluth, you know how unpredictable the weather can be!). But on top of that, we needed a venue big enough to hold more than 200 people.

We started looking in Duluth but couldn’t really find a space that met all the criteria and still stayed within our budget. We were dismayed at first, until we broadened our search to Two Harbors. We found our perfect venue at Superior Shores Resort!

Located on its own little part of the lake, it has a big beach for an outdoor ceremony and a large banquet room that can hold nearly 300 people for dinner. Plus, as a hotel, it will eliminate any travel the guests would have to do from ceremony to reception to bed. We also loved the idea of everyone traveling Up North and staying the weekend in one location together.

We are very happy with our choice and are mostly excited to share our love of the North Shore with our friends and family.