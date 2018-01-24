Mini-Moon Now, Honeymoon Later

Picture this: white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters, a pina colada in hand, and the love of your life by your side. Can it get any better? Justin and I don’t think so!

We knew right away that we wanted to go to Hawaii for our honeymoon. It’s the ultimate warm-weather, relaxation destination, and Justin has never been. The only question up for debate was when we were going to go.

I was in favor of going right away after our wedding. It would be the perfect escape post-wedding and a great way to extend the celebrations. While Justin wasn’t opposed to this idea, his work schedule was becoming an obstacle. With his busiest weeks of the year following our wedding, a 10-day honeymoon was not ideal timing. In order for Justin to be worry-free from work to-dos, we decided to postpone the honeymoon for a few months.

I’ve been hearing from other couples that delayed honeymoons are becoming more common. It allows you to have something to look forward to and you’re able to be more flexible with your planning. However, neither of us wanted to jump back into reality the Monday after our wedding. Who would?! So we’re opting for a mini-moon to Disney!

We can’t wait to spend our first few days as a married couple at the happiest place on earth. I have so many amazing memories at Disney and it’s definitely one of my favorite vacation spots. We’ll stay at the Polynesian (Disney’s Hawaiian-themed resort) as a preview to our Hawaiian honeymoon, we’ll eat and drink our way around the world at Epcot, and you know we’ll be sporting matching Mickey and Minnie ears!

There are pros and cons to going on your honeymoon right away versus waiting a few months. Your schedule, budget, and travel preferences will determine the right option for you. In the end, Justin’s busy work schedule worked in our favor and we get to enjoy a mini-moon now and a Hawaiian honeymoon later!