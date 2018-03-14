Meet Our New Real Bride Blogger: Jill Elaine

× Expand Photo by Amanda Nippoldt

The Bride

Hometown: La Crescent, MN

La Crescent, MN Occupation: Custom Stationery Designer

The Groom

Hometown: Prior Lake, MN

Prior Lake, MN Occupation: Engineer

The Details

Engagement Date: October 6, 2017

October 6, 2017 Wedding Date: September 23, 2018

September 23, 2018 Wedding/Reception Location: Legacy Hill, Welch, MN

The Ring

Bryan wanted the proposal to be a complete surprise, so the ring had to be hush-hush as well. We never went to look at rings, but he knew that I would like something simple, elegant, and classic. He was unaware of the process of purchasing an engagement ring (from how long it took to order to the four Cs). He went in on a Monday and needed it by Wednesday. Needless to say, that was a snug turnaround, so he did his best with knowing we would be back to “fine tune” the ring. After saying yes, we went back to the jeweler and I was able to have an amazing experience designing my own ring—a timeless gold cushion-cut solitaire!

How We Met

Bryan and I first met four years ago through close family friends. We both knew we liked each other, but neither of us said anything because we didn’t want to jeopardize the relationship between our families. Until finally, at my hometown Oktoberfest, Bryan gave me a hint that he had feelings for me. We have been together ever since. Thinking about that now, it feels very silly that we didn’t say anything sooner!

Engagement Story

It was our one-year anniversary and we headed Up North to Bryan’s family cabin for a relaxing weekend. We took a day trip to Itasca State Park, one of Bryan’s favorite spots; I had never been. He popped the question right at the headwaters, where the Mississippi River begins. We walked across the bridge to the other side of the river, where it was very peaceful and private. I was so surprised. I am pretty sure my answer was: “What? Really? . . . YES!” He later told me that his grandparents honeymooned there. It couldn’t have been more perfect. We spent the remainder of the weekend relaxing, celebrating, and discussing our dream wedding!

We are so excited for what's to come this year, and are thrilled to be sharing the details of our wedding planning process with you!

Follow Jill Elaine on Instagram @jill.elaine