Meet Our New Real Bride Blogger: Jessica Dereschuk

The Bride

Age: 35

35 Hometown: Stacy, MN

Stacy, MN Occupation: Event Planner/Producer

The Groom

Age: 35

35 Hometown: Robbins, IL

Robbins, IL Occupation: High School Teacher

The Details

Engagement Date: November 5, 2016

November 5, 2016 Wedding Date: September 8, 2018

September 8, 2018 Wedding/Reception Location: Mansion at Uptown in Minneapolis

The Ring

Admittedly, I’m not the typical bride. I didn’t grow up thinking about what I would want my ring to look like, or dream about walking down the aisle. I might have thought once or twice about the ring size. I used to joke with my friends that I wanted a three-table ring. Forget about carats—I wanted the people three tables away at a restaurant to see my ring!

But as Lester began to think about popping the question, I had not given any indication as to what kind of ring I saw for myself. Thankfully I found a guy who has a pretty good sense of style. Lester found a ring that he liked, but felt it needed a modern update. It inspired him to work with a ring designer in Chicago, where we currently live. The result? A beautiful, custom-made 14 karat white gold ring, with a total of 3.65 carats of diamonds. The center contains four princess-cut diamonds set in an invisible setting, surrounded by 34 round diamonds in a three-tiered band. The G-color and VS clarity give it an impressive gleam. All in all, he did good, and I’d say I got myself at least a two-table ring!

How We Met

Imagine standing mere feet from your future husband but not knowing it. Picture your future wife walking past you but never seeing her. That is how our story begins. In 2011 we spent an entire evening in the same space but would not meet for another year, and wouldn't start dating for another two. We believe that our story was unfolding exactly as it was supposed to. So here's the CliffNotes version of how it went.

Fate begins its story . . .

In March 2011, Jessica produced an event that brought Lester to Minneapolis. As part of the group that she was working for, she was charged with booking hotel rooms. The hotel she booked them at was the Graves (now the Loews). They would pass each other and be within close proximity the entire event but never meet.

A "cold call" leads to more . . .

In 2012 Jessica tracked down Lester's contact information. Having never met or spoke, she called him with a business opportunity. While that opportunity never panned out, it started a friendship. In April 2012, Lester once again found himself in Minneapolis with friends for a concert. They decided to finally meet in person. The place they chose to meet? The Graves, where he was once again staying. Aside from drinks and conversation, nothing more developed, except for maybe one too many drinks and some funny stories you will have to track a certain groomsman down to find out.

Destiny unfolds . . .

In March 2013, Lester and Jessica find themselves once again working together on an event in Minneapolis. And once again, he finds himself staying at the Graves. In true Minnesota fashion, a blizzard hits, cancelling Lester's flight back to Chicago. Three days spent together turned into dating, dating turned into a move to Chicago for Jessica, and, in November of 2016, they found themselves engaged.

To be continued September 8, 2018 . . .

“Some things are destined to be, it just takes us a couple of tries to get there." —J.R. Ward

Engagement Story

In 2014 Lester and I traveled to Jamaica for vacation. It turned out to be a magical trip. We fell in love with the country, and more in love with each other. In 2016 we returned to Jamaica for a quick, three-night getaway. On one of the nights we arranged to do dinner on the beach, as we had back in 2014. What I didn’t know was that Lester had been working with the resort to plan a very special engagement. We arrived at the beach at sunset and I saw a large heart in the sand created by candles. I assumed it was for the photo shoot that came with the dinner. To my surprise, as we stepped into the heart, he got down on one knee. I really don’t remember much of what was said, so thankfully he had a photographer and videographer hiding in the bushes to capture the whole thing! Needless to say, Jamaica continues to have a special place in our hearts.