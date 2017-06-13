Meet Our New Groom Blogger

Our Story

Maggie was in this band Lookbook, and she was kind of a famous Minneapolis megababe. So I knew who she was when I was introduced to her at a Gastro Non Grata event at Sea Change at the Guthrie around 2010. Eventually she admitted that she was from Eau Claire, fully indoctrinated into what I had been jokingly referring to as the Eau Claire Mafia—these Eau Claire musicians who’ve been not-so-secretly running our music scene for the last few years.

I had been hanging out with these weirdos for a little bit before Maggie and I started getting to know each other. She has sharp opinions and she makes me laugh. She can do these killer vocal impressions, with her best targets being close friends. I took her to Acme Comedy Club to see Maria Bamford for our first date. When we fell in love, we fell madly in love, quickly, and it was kind of a scandal in this Eau Claire scene. But we survived the gossip and the haters, and she ended up moving into my loft in the North Loop. We bought a standard poodle together on Maggie’s birthday in 2016. Now we live in a duplex in Northeast.

When I finally asked her to marry me, we had been together for five years. I knew that she was the one after our first week together, so I have to blame my engagement procrastination on a nasty case of writer’s block. I just couldn’t come up with the perfect story. Set and setting are so important to the perfect proposal, and I wanted her to be surprised. I’ve thought about why that is, why surprise is so important to a marriage proposal. Because it is, right? Maybe because surprise is a truth serum, and you want to know what she really thinks about you in what Kipling calls “the unforgiving minute.”

The Ring

Maggie wanted an amethyst and rose gold ring that she saw on the Internet. She showed me an image after Thanksgiving dinner at my parents’ house, and it felt like she was appeasing me because I love purple so much. Or maybe she knew the Romans believed amethyst prevented drunkenness. Hard to say—I was just excited a Packers fan wanted a purple and gold ring.

I hit up my friend Melinda Lee Holm, a tarot reader, jeweler, and crystal energy specialist based in, you guessed it, Los Angeles. She designs witchy pendants for famous actresses like Brie Larson and Jessica Paré, and she was profiled by Vogue last year. I was introduced to Melinda years ago by Har Mar Superstar (they graduated from Perpich together), and I knew nobody else could be more mindful while selecting the appropriate semiotics of my love for Maggie.

Melinda sourced the big purple rock from the Four Peaks amethyst mine in Arizona, and she incorporated both our birthstones—garnet and aquamarine, respectively—on the shanks. There are eight tiny white diamonds across the shoulders, just so it qualifies as a bona fide engagement ring. It is an insane piece of jewelry.

Engagement Story

I love New Orleans so much. It’s such a romantic city—maybe because it feels ancient in a way that most cities in America can’t, or maybe because I love its cuisine so much, or maybe it’s just the live oak trees with Spanish moss. Maggie had never been, but I had dreamt about proposing to her there for months, maybe years. And then, over the holidays, with Melinda starting to put the ring together, my editor at Delta Sky magazine asked me if I wanted to write a travel story on New Orleans. I mean, come on!

A month or so out, I contacted my friend Brett Anderson, the food critic at the Times Picayune, and asked him if he would recommend a restaurant in which I could propose to Maggie. (Now that’s service journalism, right?) He pointed me toward Upperline, a restaurant in the Garden district that’s been run by this woman JoAnn Clevenger for 35 years. It's an old-school white tablecloth place with a classic creole menu and beautifully framed local outsider art covering the walls.

Now I needed to think about how I was going to do it. My friend BJ Burton is a southerner from North Carolina, and a record producer who has produced music for big-time bands like Bon Iver and Low. This is what good producers do: When I told him I wanted to propose in New Orleans, BJ suggested that I hide the ring in a King Cake. Perfect, right? When I called up JoAnn and told her this was my plan, she was delighted at the idea of stashing a ring inside a King Cake, and she agreed to be my accomplice.

I had such great friends help me at every stage of this thing, but a key guy was my friend Mark Mallman. When I told him I was going to ask Maggie to marry me, he asked, “Have you asked her dad?” OMG. I forgot that’s something that people do.

So I did. On the weekend before we left for what Maggie thought was a travel story, I called her mom Liz, who lived in Madison at the time, first. When I told her my plan, I was so happy that Liz was happy. So I had her blessing. Then I asked her dad. Because he lives in Hudson, I asked if he would be willing to meet me for lunch on the day before we left, so I could ask him in person. (My mom thought that asking him in person would be important.) Dave is a male nurse with the kindest eyes, but he’s also like 6'6", so it wasn’t going to be an easy-peasy deal. I wanted things to go well. We went to Spitz and over doner we talked about his experience with relationships. He asked good questions and he seemed impressed that I had formally asked him for his support. Which he gave, and has given, generously. So I had both her parents and my parents in the bag when we flew down to New Orleans the morning of February 1. We walked around the French Quarter when we got there and I kept that ring in my pocket for a nerve-wracking couple of hours because I didn’t want to lose my precious before I could hand it off to my precious.

When we finally made it to the restaurant for our 7 p.m. reservation, JoAnn greeted us warmly—almost too warmly—at the hostess stand. During a series of phone calls scheming for this event, neither of us were sure how familiar Maggie would be with the King Cake tradition, so JoAnn suggested giving us a tour of the dining room before we sat down at our table. When she took us around, she pointed to a painting by Gene Rogas called the Absinthe Drinker, and she called out the purple, green, and gold King Cake with a slice missing in the corner of the painting. Creole legend says if you pull the plastic baby out of a King Cake, you’ll have luck the whole year—and the lucky plastic baby was sitting in front of the rather grim absinthe drinker. Rogas’s painting is a take on a composition of the same name by Edgar Degas, the French impressionist, who painted the original in 1872 after he had returned to Paris following his six-month stay in his mother’s native New Orleans. Such a great story, had to blog about it.

For our first course, we ordered sazeracs with turtle soup and fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade. After the starters, I excused myself and slipped JoAnn the ring back by the bathrooms. I gave her my iPhone too so she could take pictures. She told me that she had run a rehearsal with her staff earlier (!), and it would be a better picture if I came around the front of the table to kneel. So after our main course, trout meuniere with blue crabmeat, we ordered the warm pecan pie. But as they say in bad detective novels . . . that pecan pie would never arrive. Instead, JoAnn brought us the King Cake, with a big purple mardi gras ribbon blooming out of the top, attached to the amethyst ring stuck in the middle of the cake. I scrambled around the table, got down on one knee, and asked Maggie to marry me. She was shocked—and she said yes.