Make Me Blush

I knew fairly early into wedding planning that I wanted my bridal crew to wear a shade of blush. What I didn’t know was what style of dress or where to shop for them. On top of that, one of my bridesmaids is expecting her first child this month (yay!) and another lives out of state. So making dress shopping easy for all was on the top of my priority list.

Rather than starting my search online, I asked for advice on where to shop from friends and co-workers. One friend mentioned BHLDN, which is Anthropology’s wedding brand. I fell in love with their dresses, but was bummed to find there wasn’t a store location in Minnesota. I put that idea on the back-burner until a few weeks later, when I went on a girl’s trip with my maid-of-honor to Chicago. We thought it would be fun to browse for bridesmaid dress ideas in the city, and lo and behold, there was a BHLDN in downtown Chicago! It had to be a sign.

We had an amazing experience working with the consultant and browsing different dress styles (while sipping champagne). Of course, the big question was: How was I going to make dress shopping easy when the shop I loved was thousands of miles away? When I brought up this concern with the consultant, she instantly had a solution. She suggested picking out a handful of styles that I loved, and then sending pictures to my bridesmaids. That way they could choose a style from the comfort of their own homes. I love the idea of having each of my gals in a different style but the same color, so I thought this was the perfect way to achieve that.

It was seamless! They each picked a dress that fit their style and could order it when it was convenient for them (or after the baby arrives!). In addition to making dress shopping as easy as possible, I also wanted to make it relatively affordable. It’s no secret that BHLDN is a little pricey if you look at its website. So as an early bridal party gift and thank you, I sent each bridesmaid a gift card to cover a portion of their dress. Just a little something I wanted to do for them since they’ve done so much for me.