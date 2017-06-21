Make It Your Own

× Expand Photo by studio 306

One of the first wedding topics that Justin and I discussed as a newly engaged couple was our wedding party. Besides the venue, determining who was going to stand by our side on the big day was an exciting priority.

We initially envisioned we would have a traditional wedding party, with an even ratio of bridesmaids to groomsmen. However, that may have been easier said than done. As Justin counted up his close friends, his younger brother, and my two brothers, he realized there were 11 people he wanted to include on his side. As for me, I have an older sister and smaller group of close friends, so I was looking at a total of six.

We imagined several different scenarios in order to achieve our vision, but none of them felt quite right. Eventually, we realized the ridiculousness of trying to cut out or add in people just to get to an even number of bridesmaids and groomsmen. It didn’t make sense to follow a wedding tradition that didn’t work for us. So we scrapped all of our scenarios and did what felt right.

The outcome? I will have four bridesmaids and Justin will have five groomsmen. In addition, we will have four ushers, I will have two personal attendants, and a close friend will marry us. While this may not be traditional, we were glad to find a way to incorporate all of our close friends and family on our big day.

Remember, there are no rules when planning your wedding. If something doesn’t fit your style or vision, change it! After all, it’s your wedding day.