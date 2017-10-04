Lessons Learned: Engagement Photo Edition

× Expand Photo by Whims and Joy

Two posts ago I wrote about how Justin and I planned and coordinated our outfits for our engagement photo session. Now that we’ve practiced our poses, taken the pictures, and are so happy with the final results, I thought I’d share a few things I learned about taking professional pictures.

1. Work with a photographer you trust. Justin and I have been dating for almost nine years, but I can probably count on both hands how many pictures we’ve taken together. We’re just not picture people! So when it came to taking professional photos, we knew we wanted to work with someone we felt comfortable with and could trust. We are so lucky to have Sammy, owner of Whims and Joy, as our photographer and close friend. Even before we got engaged I knew I wanted to have Sammy capture our wedding. Not only are her photos beautiful, but she was also great at guiding us through poses, making us laugh, and creating amazing memories.

2. Wear something comfortable. I don't mean sweatpants and flip-flops (unless that’s your style—then go for it!), but wear something that feels like you. I’m so happy that I wore a few pieces that I already owned and felt comfortable in. The session may have gone a lot differently if either Justin or I had chosen to debut extravagant new clothes or shoes for our photos. Another thing I debated over was getting my hair or makeup done, especially since these photos are special. I opted for getting my hair done since I’m not the best with styling and I didn’t want it to look flat in the pictures. As for my makeup, I was too nervous to have it professionally done without a trial and wanted to make sure it looked natural so I did my own.

3. Do a little research. For any couples like Justin and I who don’t take a lot of pictures together, do yourself a favor and look at some engagement pictures online before the session. It sounds silly, but it helped us get an idea of what we liked before we stepped in front of the camera. Luckily, we didn't need to worry since Sammy was amazing at helping us figure everything out.

4. Relax and be yourself. I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous before we took photos. But the best advice I can give is to relax and be you. You’ll love your photos that much more if you look and feel at ease. So take a deep breath and have fun—after all, you're engaged!