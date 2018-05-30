Last Single Days

Exactly two weeks from walking down the aisle, I celebrated my final days of being a "Miss" at my bachelorette party!

Seriously, I could not have asked for a more perfect day. We started the festivities by boarding a party bus that fit 13 of my best girlfriends. With throwback music blasting, champagne popping, and so much excitement in the air, we headed to our first stop: Sovereign Estate Winery.

If you haven’t been to Sovereign, I highly recommend it. It’s a small winery that sits on Lake Waconia. It has an amazing patio and is always offering wine tastings and delicious food. With the weather being a bit chilly, we sat by the fire pits and enjoyed several different types of wine and pizza. Could it get any better?!

Next stop, Schram Winery & Brewery—also located in Waconia, so it was a quick bus ride away. On the way there we had enough time to play the underwear game. If you’re not familiar, each guest brings a pair of underwear and the bride has to guess who brought each one. I can guarantee that you’ll receive a variety of styles, some appropriate for the honeymoon and others that should never see the light of day (thanks, Mom, for the Rugrats underwear!).

Our last stop was Maynards on Lake Minnetonka before heading to Axel’s for dinner. It was the perfect party bus tour. After enjoying a delicious and hearty meal, it was time to head across the street to partake in some karaoke. My friends and I sang terribly through "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," and we truly embraced what the song was all about!

All in all, it was the most memorable day with the best of friends, and a perfect final celebration before I walk down the aisle.