It's My Honor

Danielle has been my closest friend (besides Matt) for the last eight years. Together we’ve traveled the country and the world, the major headlines of our friendship being: "Road-Tripping Out West," "Exploring the Catacombs in Paris," and "Dining in Rome." But that’s not what’s at the heart of our friendship. It’s our little college study group that spent more time on Netflix than any textbook. It’s the call at night to vent about everything yet nothing in particular. It’s the big house parties we plan but inevitably fall asleep way too early because we’re just getting too old for that stuff.

It wasn’t too difficult to decide Danielle would be my maid of honor. But the real question was: How do I ask her? We’d been through too much to just ask up-front. We've even joked that with all the wedding planning she's helping with, she should be an honorary bride. So I thought, why not make it official? A maid of honor proposal! Creative and super sappy: just what she likes.

I found a seller on Etsy who makes custom necklaces with an embedded picture. I chose one of the first pictures of us from freshman year of college when our friendship really started to blossom. On the back I put a quote from Charlotte's Web: "You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing." It turned out to be a perfect symbol of our long friendship.

We were exploring St. Anthony Falls on a gorgeous summer day last year. It was the perfect time. When Danielle turned her back, Matt and I each got down on one knee and, in a very cliché tone, asked, “Will you be our maid of honor?” She loved it! It was exciting, heart-warming, and ridiculous all at once. Which pretty much summarizes our relationship. I’m excited to have her by my side on the big day. But mostly thankful to have my honorary bride to help me plan it first!