It’s My Turn to Pop the Question

While selecting a venue was a process, selecting my bridal party was easy! Like many brides-to-be, I’d known for quite some time who I would ask to stand up for me. I have one sister, who will be my matron of honor. (She got married before me, and I was lucky to be her maid of honor, too.) My high school best friend, college best friend, sorority "little sister," post-college close friend, and fiancé Kirk’s younger sister will be my five bridesmaids, bringing my bridal party to six.

Since they are scattered around the country (Denver, Boston, Chicago, New York City, St. Louis, and South Dakota!) asking them in person wasn’t possible. So, I thought I’d come up with a creative way to pop the question via snail mail.

I searched on Etsy for fun cards and found one that said, “Now act surprised like you had no idea this was coming . . . will you be my bridesmaid?” I liked that you could choose the envelopes to match your wedding colors, which Kirk and I decided this week will be navy and blush. (Kirk’s favorite color is blue and mine is pink, so we landed on variations that work well together for a spring wedding.)

While I wanted to do something cute, I also realized that buying anything times six adds up, and I didn’t want costs to get crazy. I landed on these colorful, affordable confetti push-pops and customized them to say: “Jen–Will you be my bridesmaid?” I sent them off with the navy and pink cards.

Later that week, I got a series of texts, calls, and awesome slow-mo Instas of the girls popping their confetti poppers and saying yes! Seeing how excited they are to be part of our special day makes me even more excited for April 13—and for them to stand by my side.

