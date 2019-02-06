Invitation Oversights

Earlier in the process, I wrote about how Kirk and I set our spending priorities. With a wedding, unless budget is not an issue, there will be places you splurge and places you scale back. What was not at the top of our list was spending a lot of money on save-the-dates or invitations.

For our save-the-dates, we purchased a template online from designer Dana at Paper & Ink Design Co. and printed them at Target. She was super-easy to work with, so when it came time to pick out invitations, we went back to her shop. There was a navy-and-white design with the same font as our save-the-dates—simple and classic. We liked that the template we chose also offered matching signage (a welcome sign, seating chart, etc.) in the same font.

Seeing our names come together on the page, along with our ceremony and reception details, was very cool! But, I sent the invitations to print pretty quickly without proofing them in great detail. When they arrived, I realized the zip code for our venue was wrong, and Kirk pointed out that I didn’t include our middle names. While I knew an incorrect zip code wouldn’t derail people from getting there, I also knew it would bother me, so I asked Dana to make revisions.

I sent the invites back to the printer, only to discover weeks later that I didn’t list a deadline for RSVPs! I also didn’t include a dress code. After sending Dana a bunch of e-mails starting with, “Hey! So . . . it’s me again with more changes ;)” I did what I should have done in the first place: research. Here’s what I learned in hopes it will save you time and/or money.

Proof your invitations. This seems obvious, but it got me—and I edit things as part of my job. Check everything, from the spelling of your names to all numbers.

Decide how to word your names. I discovered you don’t have to put your full name on wedding invitations, but the more formal the wedding is, the more formal the invitation should be. As our wedding is semi-formal, I decided to list my full first name along with my middle on the final invitation, and Kirk did the same.

List an RSVP deadline. It’s recommended that this date be two to four weeks before the big day, but I wanted to err on the side of caution, so I went with four.

Communicate a dress code. There isn’t a rule that says you have to list a dress code, but it does let your guests know how formal or casual the day will be. If they’re dressed appropriately, they’ll be more comfortable. In the end, we decided to include “cocktail attire” on our communications.

Don’t forget about thank-yous. Kirk and I received our first wedding gift five months before the big day! I hadn’t thought about thank-yous, so I asked Dana to create a custom design using one of our engagement photos. If you receive gifts early, send thank-you notes right away versus waiting until after the wedding. This is so the giver knows the gift was delivered safely—and it breaks up writing all the thank-yous at once!

Now Kirk and I can sit back and relax knowing our invitations are in the mail—and that they’re finally correct. We can’t wait to start receiving RSVPs!

