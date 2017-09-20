Inspired by Nature

× Expand Photo by Terry Brennan

Before getting engaged, I didn’t know wedding colors were a thing. I knew that picking colors for bridesmaids and groomsmen to wear were essential, but other than that, I had not thought about a theme or colors. Once friends and family started asking about it, however, I knew I should probably start thinking about an answer.

As I started looking for inspiration, I began to realize that the venue really sets the tone for what your colors, decorations, or theme may be. If you’re getting married at a hotel in downtown Minneapolis, for example, your theme may be more classic and formal than if your wedding is outdoors by a rustic barn. Of course, you’re not constrained by your wedding venue, but typically you pick a setting that fits the vibe you want to create for your entire day.

What Justin and I love most about our venue is the beautiful greenery and lake that surrounds the property. By keeping our decorations simple, using nature as our backdrop, and bringing elements from the outdoors inside for our reception, our theme and colors will capture what we love. Once we realized this, picking out florals, décor, bridal party colors, and even things like save-the-dates became a lot less hectic. For example, rather than debating what flower to have in the boutonnieres, we decided to use natural succulents instead. Another detail I’m excited to incorporate are the mini tree stump seating cardholders I'm making out of wood from my grandparents' house in Colorado, pulling in elements from nature that also have a personal meaning.

I stepped into wedding planning without knowing the importance of colors or themes. Deciding on what ours will be and then anchoring the rest of our decisions around it has made wedding planning much easier.