I Said Yes! Now What?

The moments immediately after my fiancé, Kirk, popped the question next to the Pacific Ocean are a blur: I remember being completely surprised, then elated, and after saying yes, I couldn’t tell you what happened next! We kept walking down the beach and celebrating, and I stopped a kind stranger to take a few pictures for us to remember the moment—I’m so glad we did.

It was tempting to post one of those cute beach snaps right away, but I knew everyone close to us would want to hear the news firsthand. We talked to our parents on the phone, and then sent texts to close friends. The next day we posted photos to social media and it was so fun to read the messages of congratulations, ranging from high school friends I hadn’t talked to in years to my first boss to my parents’ friends.

Since we were on vacation in San Diego, it was so nice to have a few uninterrupted days to ourselves to really enjoy the engagement. We went for a sunset sail, chilled by the pool, and went out for dinner, checking the “special occasion” box in OpenTable. (Who doesn’t love getting congrats and free dessert?!) I’m so glad Kirk and I got a chance to really take it in before all the wedding talk began.

Once we arrived back in Minneapolis, I was surprised over the next week by how many people asked to see my hand! Kirk and I went back to Wedding Day Diamonds in Minnetonka where he picked out my ring for a band swap. We got a late start shopping (read why in my last post), so it wasn’t quite ready by the time we left for our vacation. Wedding Day gave him my diamond on a simple band as a “placeholder” to propose, and then swapped it for my thin white-gold band with small diamonds once we returned. When I saw the ring Kirk chose for me come together, it was so special.

Of course, after “congratulations!” had been shared, people started to ask: “When’s the wedding?” Kirk and I talked about it high-level in California, and decided we didn’t want to wait more than a year. I didn’t want a winter wedding, so we debated fall 2018 or spring 2019. We considered weather/seasons, when we were busiest, when our families were busiest, and how much time we wanted to plan without being stressed. We settled on spring 2019, and I’m feeling good about that choice—although we could have done it in four to five months, 10 to 11 felt better.

Before diving into any planning, we also talked about budget and size. Since these things are driving factors behind choosing a venue, we knew getting clear on them up-front was the first step. Initially, I thought we could plan a wedding in Minneapolis for the same amount as our friends and relatives who got married in smaller Midwestern towns. We quickly realized getting married in or near downtown was going to be double the cost—at least. I downloaded some great planning apps like Wedding Wire and The Knot, but the estimates they provided per category did not line up with the pricing I started to see. This was the first time I started to feel stressed! Kirk and I finally landed on a budget, but my main takeaway was that pricing can vary widely depending on where you’re getting married, the size of the wedding “market” there, and the size of your guest list.

Kirk and I already had a list of friends and family from sending Christmas cards, so we began there for our guest list. We knew we didn’t want to have to make cuts based on venue space, but we also didn’t want our wedding to have so many people in attendance that it felt overwhelming. A friend gave me a piece of advice: If you’re on the fence about inviting someone, consider whether you’d have them over to your house now for dinner. If the answer’s no, they don’t make the cut! We ended up with a guest list of about 170 people, which felt not too big, not too small, but just right.

The first month of being engaged was all the things people told me it would be: exciting, blissful, and surreal. I’m so glad Kirk and I were able to be in our own little world in San Diego before coming back to Minneapolis and starting to plan. But, now I feel like I’m ready to dive in, and I can’t wait to share the process with you!

