How We Chose Our Wedding Bands

When your fiancé has never worn a piece of jewelry in his life, it’s more than just a little exciting to go pick out his wedding band!

I mentioned in a previous blog post that Justin and I never went shopping for my ring together. So I wanted to come along for this monumental moment—not only because I wanted to watch Justin pick his own ring, but also because I was picking out my wedding band at the same time.

We went to the Shane Company to shop for our bands ("off of I-94 and Radio Drive"). This is also where Justin went to shop for my engagement ring. We had an amazing and laid-back shopping experience. The sales rep (shout out to Shawn!) allowed us to take our time and try on as many styles as we’d like.

Justin picked his ring first. Since he has never worn jewelry, he knew he wanted something slim and simple. He tried on a range of styles in various colors, everything from gray to silver to titanium. Justin is a fairly decisive guy, and it was so funny to see how quick he was able to choose his ring. I think it was the third or fourth one he tried on, and he just knew. It was the perfect fit without being too clunky. Can I also just say how amazing it was to see Justin wearing a wedding ring?! It was so surreal.

Next, I searched for my wedding band. Since I didn’t participate in picking out my engagement ring, this was a monumental first for me. I was so giddy looking at all the options. I went in with the idea of wanting to get the matching band to my current setting. However, after seeing all the beautiful styles, I tried on a few others for fun. Mix-and-match is extremely popular, so I tried on bands that were different sizes and shapes from my current band. I loved the look, but knew I wanted to stick with my gut. I walked away picking out the perfect match to my engagement ring.

The best part is we were able to pick up our rings three days later! Who knew it would be so quick. Now all that’s left to do is get married!