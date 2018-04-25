How to Craft a Minnesota-Inspired Bridesmaid Box

× Expand Box of gifts for bridesmaids Photo by Amanda Nippoldt

One of my favorite parts of wedding planning thus far has been asking our wedding party. I’ve known for some time who I would ask to be a part of our big day, and I knew I wanted to ask them in a special way. I am someone who loves to give gifts, so I was ecstatic to pop the question to my girls. Being a custom stationery designer, naturally I wanted to design and curate a beautiful box full of goodies!

I wanted to have a mixture of some fun, celebratory pieces, some of my favorite products, and, of course, some yummy treats. All while keeping it very sophisticated and in the same palette and tones of the wedding. It was also very important to me that I supported local businesses, so many of items within the box are made here in Minnesota. A little bit of my perfectionism came out whiling working on these. Can you tell? I packaged it all in a clean and crisp white box with a beautiful large bow.

In my custom bridesmaid box, you will find:

russell+hazel journal – Who doesn’t love a good notebook?

Sugar Paper gold pen – Because you need something a little fancy to write with every now and again!

Gold Illume candle, Magnolia Blossom – One of my favorite candles, and it's made in Minnesota!

Grey + Gold polka dot matches – Well, you need these to go with the candle, right? (Made by me!)

“Tie one on” coasters – Something a little funny. (Also made by me!)

Rose Champagne – It’s time to celebrate!

Maddy & Maize dark chocolate caramel popcorn – Need I say more?

Annie B’s sea salt caramels – Yes, please!

and lastly, the card! “Be My Bridesmaid, pretty please." (I also made this one.)

I am so happy to have these ladies standing by my side at our wedding this fall! My fiancé wasn’t so much into the elaborate gift-giving idea. He preferred an in-person invitation over a cold beer.

I'm so excited to continue to share more of our wedding planning details with you over the next few months!