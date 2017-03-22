Honeymoon Hunting

Throughout our five-year relationship, Blaine and I have been fortunate enough to do a bit of traveling together. Be it on a cruise ship in the Caribbean or the beaches of Mexico, we’re no strangers to the “sun, sand, and a drink in hand” concept of vacationing. Early on in our engagement, I pictured our honeymoon being similar to past beach-y excursions. However, much like with wedding planning, the sky’s the limit with available options to choose from. After nearly a year of going back and forth, we were finally able to narrow the list down to our destination: the island of Grenada!

Finding the perfect location to spend our first few days as husband and wife wasn’t easy. In fact, one of the few things that we could agree on initially was that we wanted to go somewhere new to both of us. We both figured that a beach vacation of some sort would be the best option, however, after watching an African safari on TV—and discussing how interested we both were in traveling there someday—I began to think, why not now? Why not for our honeymoon?

I spent a couple of months ironing out a potential itinerary, but in the end, I couldn’t get my fiancé as excited about the trip as I was. While we still agreed it was a trip to be taken in the future, we ultimately decided to put the brakes on planning it for our honeymoon. With the amount of time needed to travel there, and the number of sights to be seen, there would have been very little relaxing as husband and wife.

Once the Africa fantasy was behind us, I began to dig deeper into other warm weather locales. Although I am familiar with the all-inclusive concept, I have never been to a Sandals resort, which are essentially made for honeymooners. After hearing rave reviews from a couple of my married friends, I decided to research the individual properties further, and soon fell in love with the chain’s newest resort in Grenada. Lucky for me, Blaine was on board, and the trip was booked soon after!

Much like with Africa, Grenada comes with its own set of challenges. Being such a small island, there are very few flights that go in and out on a daily basis—and flying out of the Midwest doesn’t help matters! However, I eventually managed to find us a great option that will have us sipping cocktails on the beach by the Monday after our wedding.

In the months that have passed since we booked our honeymoon, I’ve realized how right Blaine was in keeping with a low-key theme for our first few days as newlyweds. While initially disappointed that we wouldn’t be taking a bucket list trip, I am now so excited to relax after the final stretch of wedding planning is over—and to truly enjoy the company of my new husband!