FAQs: Engagement Edition

Hearing the words “Will you marry me?” is an extremely exciting moment. When I heard them from my then-boyfriend, Justin, I was over the moon! We spent the evening of our engagement sharing the news with family and close friends. The next day at work I was able to relive the surprise of the proposal all over again as I shared the story with my coworkers.

I will never forget those first few days after our engagement. It was such a whirlwind of excitement and emotions! One thing I learned early on after sharing the news was that everyone had a similar set of questions, which means you become really good at rehearsed answers. Here are the questions that I was most commonly asked following our engagement:

How did he ask?! This was, and still is, my favorite question because it’s a story every bride knows by heart. The first few times you share your proposal story it feels surreal and clunky as you try to eloquently describe every detail and do it justice. By the fifth or 10th time you've shared it, it becomes part of you and feels as natural as sharing your weekend plans. (Check out Real Bride Allison's proposal story here.)

Were you surprised? I think every bride has the realization that this is the moment, even before your partner gets down on one knee. For me, that realization was when Justin asked me to go for a walk around our old college campus after our Valentine's Day dinner. Even though I had a feeling that this was the moment before it actually happened, it didn’t make it any less special and I was still very surprised!

Let me see the ring! Your engagement ring is as unique to you as your proposal story, so feel proud to show it off! For me, I loved that my ring was picked out solely by Justin. We never shopped for rings together because I wanted him to pick a ring he loved . . . with only a few suggestions from me, of course!

When are you getting married? This one was funny to me, and unexpected. We were asked this question for the first time the night of our engagement and definitely didn’t have an answer. Don’t let this question scare you. There’s no need to rush into having an answer. All of your friends and family are so excited to be celebrating you so the question of “when is the celebration?!” is bound to come up.

Getting engaged is an exciting, whirlwind experience. No matter what you are asked, embrace every moment. Share your story, show off your ring, and don't be afraid to say you haven’t thought about the details yet. Take some time to celebrate because hearing the words “Will you marry me?” doesn’t happen every day!