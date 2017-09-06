On a typical day I would say I could easily pick out a coordinating outfit and decide what to wear. However, when it came to choosing our engagement session ensembles, I don’t know why, but it was a struggle! We were given the advice to pick classic pieces that didn’t play too heavy into the current trends, and wear colors that complemented each other. Sounds easy right? Wrong . . .

I stood in our closet for far too long trying to envision the scenery of our engagement session, holding up different shirts, pants, and dresses. Nothing seemed to look great together. I didn’t think I’d have to spend money on a new outfit, but I also didn’t realize how different my style was compared to Justin's. It was time to take a step back.

We knew that we wanted to have two outfits for our photos. One was going to be more formal and dressy, so I needed to find a dress to match the navy suit that Justin already had in his closet. I just happened to have a blush lace dress that would complement his suit nicely (phew!). Plus, blush is one of our wedding colors, so it worked out well.

The second outfit was a bit more challenging because we wanted it to be casual, which means the options are endless. I think Justin has great style and always dresses nicely, so I asked him to pick out his casual pieces first, and then I would coordinate to them. Justin shops very rarely, but when he does it’s online and only at Bonobos. The store has great classic pieces so he ended up buying a pair of olive chinos and a gray henley long-sleeve. What goes great with neutrals? More neutrals! I opted for a casual black dress that would complement his outfit and would look nice for our lakeside photo session.

At the end of the day, I knew that no matter what we wore our photographer would be able to capture beautiful pictures that we’d love. As long as our outfits suited us, and our styles, that’s all that mattered.