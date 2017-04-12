DIY Save-the-Dates

The save the date cards are the first official announcement of your big wedding day. Matt and I wanted to make that announcement personal without spending a lot of money.

We spent weeks looking into different companies that offer personalized invites. We compared templates and costs. The design templates were nice, but they didn’t seem unique enough for us. And since we were inviting more than 200 people, the cost was a bit unsettling. After agreeing on a template we liked, we thought: Hey, we could make this.

Matt is trained as a product designer and I am a hobby photographer. Between the two of us, we have a good working knowledge of Photoshop and other Adobe programs. We started by remaking the template that we liked online and adding our own tweaks. Over several weeks we went through a dozen different save-the-dates until we finally settled on one that was the most special to us, featuring a beach-y theme and artwork painted by my grandma.

We found a local paper shop that carried a sandy-colored, textured paper that was the perfect balance between formal and casual before pairing it with our design at a print shop. While we spent many hours designing, buying, and printing, we spent a fraction of the cost and ended up with a truly unique product. Plus, it gave us a chance to spend time together doing something we both felt passionate about!