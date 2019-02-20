Detail Oriented

With our wedding about seven weeks away, we have all of the “big things” crossed off our list: photographer, DJ, florist, caterer, makeup and hair team, etc. But the small details are also important to personalize your wedding—and much easier to overlook!

When we decided to get married at the Calhoun Beach Club, I loved the idea of incorporating nautical elements into the wedding and reception. I started a Pinterest board to keep track of my inspiration, much of which was boat/beach-themed décor. Here are some of my top finds:

Programs: I want our ceremony programs to look like boat sails or flags, and I found this video tutorial on how to DIY a flag-shaped design with wooden dowels as “poles.” I haven’t started yet, but I plan to try it!

Escort cards: We chose these cute sailboat escort cards to guide our guests to their tables.

Table “numbers” and holders: Instead of numbering our tables, we thought it would be cool to name them after bodies of water or beaches that are special to us—South Beach, Lake Michigan, La Jolla Cove, etc. I also ordered sailor’s “rope fist knots” to hold the table name cards, keeping with the nautical theme.

Card box: I love this vintage nautical chest I found on Etsy, customized with our initials and “established 2019” around an anchor. It was a little spendy, but I figured we can use it after the wedding, too.

Heritage photos: I love the idea of displaying our parents’ and grandparents’ wedding pictures in vintage gold frames, which will go on the card/gift table. I like the fact that, in 50 years, our wedding photo could be on display.

Cute banners: For our dessert and late-night pizza table, I found two cute banners spelling out “Treat Yo Self” and “Pizza My Heart,” and ordered them in our wedding colors—blush pink and navy blue.

I’ve heard a lot about how photographers focus on capturing detail shots, because they help tell the story of your day. I recently read a quote that said, “The details are not the details. They make the design.” I love that! While easy to overlook, I believe attention to the details is what really personalizes your day and makes it unique.

