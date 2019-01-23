Delicious Decisions

× Expand Just a sample of the desserts the couple had a chance to taste.

Who doesn’t love eating delicious food? Kirk and I are getting married at Calhoun Beach Club, where D’Amico Catering is right in-house, making our wedding-day dinner seamless. We looked forward to our tasting for a month—and when the day rolled around, we left so full we skipped dinner that night!

When we walked in, it was so helpful to see the room set just like it will be for our wedding—tablecloths, napkins, stemware, etc. Rachel, our design and culinary manager at D’Amico, met us at our table with menus outlining what we’d sample.

We started out by tasting about a half-dozen hors d’oeuvres for cocktail hour, from tuna with chili mayo to goat cheese mini-panini to bacon-wrapped shrimp with honey. Kirk loved the shrimp, and we decided that would for sure be one of our appetizers, as well as a poached fig that was one of my favorites. Then, we got to try two salads: a Boston Bibb BLT and organic greens with fresh berries and asiago. We preferred the berry salad, so that will also make our menu.

Next came four entrées: grilled tenderloin with romesco, mahi mahi with salsa verde, chicken with tarragon cream sauce, and cauliflower steak with cilantro pesto. Kirk’s favorite was the tenderloin, and mine was the cauliflower steak, even though I’m not a vegetarian—it was so unusual and so good! We decided that would be our veggie option.

Finally, a tray arrived with three types of wedding cake and a half-dozen mini-desserts. We are doing dessert through D’Amico as well, and prior to the tasting, I already had my heart set on cupcakes. But this tray was really tempting. There were salted caramel chocolate cups, hibiscus mini-donuts, and key lime pie shooters. When trying the cakes, we liked the white raspberry torte with white cake, a raspberry mousse, and vanilla buttercream. I’m still convinced I want cupcakes, but I’m thinking I might do something very similar to this cake in cupcake form.

In addition to experiencing the food and starting to select our menu, we were also able to ask Rachel questions about dietary preferences and restrictions. We have guests who are vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free, so we wanted to make sure we could meet their needs. Rachel assured us dishes could be modified, and that there was no limit on how many entrées we could choose, which was nice to hear. In the end, we decided to pick a beef, chicken, and vegetarian option, mostly for simplicity of tracking!

Being back at Calhoun Beach Club and doing the tasting made everything seem much more real. We absolutely loved D’Amico’s food and know our friends and family will love it on our wedding day too!

