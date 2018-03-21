Decoding the Wedding Invitation Suite

I had two seemingly simple questions to answer before sending out our wedding invitations: When should I send them out and what information needs to be included?

As I began browsing my go-to resources for answers, I quickly realized that every website, blogger, and magazine had a different opinion about both of these questions. Like most things in wedding planning, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach. I took all pieces of advice with a grain of salt, and then made my own rules.

In order to decide when to send out wedding invites, I started by looking at my wedding checklist. I needed to understand how many of my remaining to-dos required a finalized guest count. Surprisingly, there were quite a few things, including seating charts, name cards, and wedding favors. Plus, our venue needs the final guest count three weeks out.

Based on the advice I read, you’re supposed to send out invitations six to eight weeks from the wedding. I knew I wanted to give myself more time based on my remaining to-dos, giving guests a month to RSVP, and allowing a week buffer in case we had any late responses. In the end, I sent out our invites nine weeks from our wedding date.

Now that we knew when to send out the invitations, the next question was what information needed to be included. If you go on any stationery website, there are hundreds upon hundreds of card options, from the invitation itself to a reception card, RSVP card, details and accommodations card . . . the list goes on. If we were to include everything, we’d be sending out a portfolio to all of our guests! It was too much.

Since both our ceremony and reception are in the same location, we knew we didn’t need a reception card. We also have a wedding website that outlines specifics for directions, accommodations, and our registry, so we didn't need additional cards to reiterate those details. Instead we included the URL to our website so our guests could stay well informed. Check, done!

Two seemingly simple questions turned into a wild goose chase for answers. But once we decided to use the advice we received as guidelines rather than rules, everything fell into place!