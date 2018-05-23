Crafting Custom Save the Dates

× Expand Photo by Amanda Nippoldt Photography

Today I’m sharing my favorite part of wedding planning thus far. It’s the very first piece of wedding stationery guests see: the save the dates! As a custom stationery designer with more than seven years of experience in the industry, I know that this piece of paper sets the tone for the day. I might be biased, but I don’t think it’s ever too early to start envisioning your dream stationery. The moment I got engaged, I immediately started designing mine!

In the world of custom there are so many options. The process can sometimes be overwhelming, so having a clear direction for the wedding is key. When I started our design I already knew we wanted something creative, personal, and sophisticated. I partnered with Rosann Konieczny, an award-winning and uber-talented local calligrapher. Her style of calligraphy is perfect for our design aesthetic: elegant and traditional. A serif font and a custom pattern created by myself tied everything together.

A save the date can be a little more fun and playful than the rest of the suite, but it is still important to keep it consistent with the other pieces. I designed ours to be interactive. The top piece is a die-cut shape that swivels to the side to reveal an applied photo from our engagement session. The artisan texture and beauty of letterpress is one of my favorite print methods so it was a must for us. Seeing our names together in print for the first time was truly something special. I am in love with how they turned out!

I have already started dreaming up our complete wedding stationery suite and I can’t wait to share it with you! Follow @jill.elaine on Instagram for more wedding bliss.