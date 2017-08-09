Cheers to My Bridesmaids

My best friend, big sis, fourth grade friend, and college roommates are the lovely ladies that make up my bridal party. Each one of them represents a special relationship in my life and I couldn’t ask for a better group to stand by my side. When searching for ideas of how to ask each of them to play a role in the wedding, I knew I wanted to do something fun and simple that fit my style.

I started searching on Pinterest, but with an overwhelming number of options I put the hunt on hold. From beautiful bridal boxes to jewelry with clever sayings, mini flipbooks, and DIY puzzles, I had no idea how to pop the question. Eventually, my mom showed me a picture of an adorable sticker that you could put over the label on a wine bottle. It had a floral design with the words “Will you be my bridesmaid?”—and she found it on Amazon of all places! I thought it would be perfect, and decided to pair the wine with a customized glass to complete the proposal gift. It was so fun to share with each bridesmaid and they all said yes!

You can pop the question to your bridal crew in the most elaborate or simplistic way, just find something that sounds fun and fits you. There are so many options that no matter how you do it your ladies are bound of love it!