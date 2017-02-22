Budgeting Our Blooms

× Expand Photo by Jeannine Marie Photography, courtesy of Bel Fiore www.jeanninemarie.com

When you plan your dream Pinterest wedding, all the stops are pulled out. A beautiful venue, beautiful decorations, and, most importantly, beautiful flowers. But like a lot of other things with wedding planning, sometimes those beautiful details can add up to being a whole lot more of your budget than what you had counted on. When we began the search for our wedding day florist, our antennas were already tuned to the realization that we’d likely have to shell out a pretty penny to get our dream blooms. With a number in mind for what we wanted to spend, and a particular florist already on deck, here’s how we came to pair up with Bel Fiore for our big day.

As soon as we signed on the dotted line to host our ceremony and reception at the Cannon River Winery, we were provided with a list of preferred vendors. One of these vendors just so happened to be Bel Fiore, the florist that Real Bride Caitlin selected. I really liked the idea of hiring someone who was already so familiar with our venue, and the fact that a fellow blogger had spoken so highly of her really made me feel confident as I prepared to meet with her for the first time.

During my visit, I showed her as many inspiration pictures as my Pinterest account could hold, and did my best to describe the overall ambiance I wanted to achieve for our day. Being that it will be a late spring wedding, I hoped to incorporate a lot of greenery, with various types of white flowers. I was really open to whatever ideas she had—especially if they were at or below our budget! As expected, I left my meeting with Bel Fiore feeling very confident that she would end up being our florist.

For the next week, I waited anxiously for the official estimate to come in, and when it did, my jaw hit the floor. It was more than double than what we had hoped to spend on flowers! Determined to make it work with the vendor, I returned to Pinterest to find similar versions of what I liked, but on a smaller scale. I sent along my feedback with the hopes that my revised vision would be enough to bring the estimate down to a number we could feel comfortable with.

While we waited on the numbers, I decided that it would be smart to reach out to another florist—just in case. I knew that Bel Fiore was the most ideal candidate, but I also had to know that we were making the best financial decision for us. I sent this florist the exact same specifications that I had provided to Bel Fiore earlier (to be sure we received a fair comparison), and waited to see what they said. Within one day of each other, I received both quotes back and they were nearly identical—and at a price we were content with! This was all the assurance we needed to make things official with our number one choice, and we happily signed the contract with Bel Fiore shortly thereafter.

In the end, we may not be getting the over-the-top florals from my Pinterest dreams. However, knowing that more of our budget will be spent on experiences our guests can truly enjoy helps remind us that while flowers are beautiful, they won’t be what we look back on as the best part of our day. That accolade will go to marrying my best friend in front of everyone we love!