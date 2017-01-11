Bridesmaid Brigade

Making the decision of who to ask to stand beside me on our wedding day was one of the easier to-dos on my checklist. As I’m sure many bride-to-bes can relate to, I had already set my lineup long before we were actually engaged. Although the number of bridesmaids in our party will be a bit larger than most (eight), each person has played such a special role in my life that I couldn’t imagine picking and choosing.

Although I knew eight was the number I was set on for my side, I had no issue with Blaine deciding on a different number for his. I know there can sometimes be a battle when a bride selects more (or less!) than her future husband really wants for himself, and it was important to me that his decision was based on who he truly wanted to ask, versus having to ask. Ultimately, he landed on eight as well, so the decision of who to pair up with who as they walk down the aisle will be our next task!

When it came time to ask my bridesmaids, I wanted to do something a bit different, without totally stepping outside of my comfort zone. Arts and crafts are not necessarily my strong suit, so with the help of Etsy, I ended up purchasing wine corks with the official “ask” wrapped around them. They came packaged in adorable little boxes and fit perfectly with our winery wedding theme.

After everyone said yes, it was a few months before we set a date for bridesmaid dress shopping. With such a large party (and some living out of state), I wasn’t expecting to be able to find a day that worked for everyone’s schedules, yet somehow we made it happen! Much like my own dress shopping experience, I wanted the day to feel special, and that meant finding a boutique that would truly devote the time and energy needed to helping us find the one—or, ones. Bella Bridesmaid in Uptown totally fit the bill. We were able to bring in champagne to kick off the morning, and with the store’s insistence on private appointments, we were the only group in the store for our 90-minute time slot.

I knew going into the day that I wanted each bridesmaid to wear the same designer and color, but I really hoped that instead of agreeing on one dress, they would choose a few different styles. With this in mind, each girl tried on at least a few different dresses, until we eventually landed on four winners by designer Bill Levkoff.

With the dresses selected and the bridesmaids sized, Bella Bridesmaid followed up with an online order form that made it very easy for each girl to take care of the payment and size selection of her particular gown. Once everyone had their orders in, the boutique sent me the final list for approval and that was that! Approximately 3.5 months after placing the order, the dresses will be here, allowing more than enough time for any alterations to take place.

While stores usually say to only bring a small group along at the initial appointment (to avoid running out of time), I am so happy that our whole group was able to make it on the same day. It was so great having all of my favorite girls together for one afternoon, and allowing everyone the chance to meet prior to the bachelorette party. I feel so fortunate to have these ladies in my life and I can’t wait to see how stunning they’ll look on our big day!